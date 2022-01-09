Sunday Puzzle: Movie Shmovie
On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a well-known movie. I'll give you rhymes for the respective words in the movies' titles. You name the movies.
Ex. Palace Wires Shrub --> Dallas Buyers Club
1. Cleverly Fills Shop
2. Diving This Crazy
3. Best Wide Quarry
4. Terrace Jewelers May Cough
5. Might Glenn Plant Stump
Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener David Yanover, of South Pasadena, Calif. Take the name of a certain vegetable. Move the 7th, 5th, and 6th letters — in that order — to the front of the word. Phonetically you'll name another vegetable. What vegetables are these?
Challenge answer: Kohlrabi --> brakohli --> broccoli
Winner: Duffy-Horling from Cupertino, CA
This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes for Joseph Young, who conducts the blog "Puzzleria!" Let A = 1, B = 2, C = 3, etc. Think of a five-letter word whose letters' values add up to 51. Now take this word's last two letters. Add their values. (For example A and C would total 4.) Change these two letters to the single letter of the alphabet that represents their total. (In this case, D.) The result will be a new word that is the opposite of the original. What words are these?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.