It's pawpaw time in Paw Paw!

Jason Cregier: This Saturday is the third annual Pawpaw Festival in Paw Paw, Illinois. The festival will be held at Veterans Park and here to discuss the day's events is Neal Rogers of the Paw Paw Lions Club.

So, Neal, this year’s festival features an addition of an educational tent for the pawpaw fruit. Can you tell us a little about that?

Neal Rogers: The educational tent will include information on topics such as the history pawpaws in Paw Paw and how to grow the trees.

There will also be a biggest pawpaw fruit contest, a best tasting pawpaw fruit contest — which is new this year — and speakers who will discuss the roles of pawpaw in ecological restoration.

Speaking about its ecology, where are pawpaw trees most prevalent?

You find many pawpaw trees located along creek beds. They also prefer undergrowth and shade, although older trees do like some sunshine. Younger trees prefer the shade and the trees in general prefer conditions that are damp, but not wet.

In years past for this festival, there have been specialties such as pawpaw beer and cheesecake. Can people expect more of the same this year?

We will have the pawpaw Kolsch style beer, Eli's Cheesecake will be here again and there will be an ice cream vendor with pawpaw sorbet. We also will have our local bake sale where many of the baked goods utilize pawpaws in the recipes.

With entertainment, I see the music lineup is full. Does that run all day?

Correct. Bands will begin performing at 11 a.m. with My 80’s Band. Marques Morel will then follow them and then the band Soundcheck will close out the festival with music until 6:30 p.m.

There is also a 5k/3k walk fundraiser too. Who, or what, does that benefit?

All proceeds from that event will go to support after school programs for the Paw Paw Boys & Girls Club.

Where can people go for more information on the Pawpaw Festival?

Pawpawfest.org or our Facebook pg.

Neal, thanks for joining us to discuss this Saturday’s Pawpaw Festival in Paw Paw, Illinois.

Thanks for having me.