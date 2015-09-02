U.S. Is Out Of Step On Drinking Age

Yes, the United States has a teen drinking problem. Yes.

The U.S. -- along with eight other small, oppressive nations -- has the highest drinking age in the world at 21. More U.S. teens are alcoholic, arrested for alcohol-related crimes and driving drunk, than anywhere else!

In places like Norway, Morocco, & Uruguay, there is no drinking age. It's 16 in Belgium, Germany, France and Italy. In over 50 nations, the age limit to drink is under 18; the world average is 15.9 years of age. So, we have the highest age limit and the most problems with teen drinking.

We have made drinking so taboo that teens love getting away with scoring some booze! Their goal is to get plastered.

I do not believe government should play Nanny. I do believe that, if the drinking age was 16 in the U.S., parents would be much more involved: teaching their teens responsible drinking, showing them that it's just as enjoyable to have one or two glasses of wine with a meal, or a couple beers by the pool. There is essentially no parent involvement in the U.S.

Because you have to be 21, our kids drink "in secret." And who's currently teaching teens how to drink? Other teens!

Citizens from other nations visiting the U.S. do not understand our country's fixation with "carding" everyone and police fixating on arresting teen drinkers . Let's put the drinking age at 16 and be part of the world average. That would take teen drinking out of the dark and take away alcohol's allure.

Age limit 21 is a national joke. It's putting our teens in danger. When government plays parent, it usually turns out disastrous .

I'm Phillip LeFevre, and that's my perspective.