A Real Danger Out In Nature

For the past six to eight months I've had times in which I got very sick, but my doctors could never find anything wrong.

Last fall I went through 21 straight days of vomiting. I went to the emergency room three times. I was always sent home, as the medical professionals could find nothing wrong.

Since then, I've had high temperatures, chills, sweats that soak my clothes and bed, and lately some very painful headaches and joint pain.

I finally went to another doctor and explained my symptoms; she caught on real fast. She had me go to the lab for seven different blood tests. Three came back positive: Lyme Disease, Bartelloma, and Babesia were all positive, and they are all diseases that are spread by ticks. The doctor who has now started my treatment also has Lyme Disease herself. So I get comfort in knowing that she knows exactly what I'm going through.

Across the nation, ticks are bad this year. It is so very important that, after you do yard work, or hike in a wooded area, or camp, that you check yourself for ticks. You just don't know if you get a tick that is carrying one or more of the five tick-borne diseases known to the medical community.

It's also important to check your dog; they can get these diseases as well.

I've learned the hard way; ticks are a nasty disease carrier that need to be taken seriously. Check yourself often as it usually takes a tick 36 to 48 hours of being on you to transfer their disease into the blood stream.

It's also very important that you check for ticks on your children, as they can get these diseases, too.

