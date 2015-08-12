Signs That Something Is Lacking

The Illinois Tollway Authority is absolutely terrible when it comes to signage aimed at tourists and visitors.

One would think the Illinois Tollway Authority would want to highlight as many tourist things as possible along their toll roads. It could mean increased traffic and, thus, increased revenue. Here are some blatant examples:



At the Dixon Exit off I-88, there are several things ignored that are worthy of mention! First, they have a sign saying STATE PARKS (White Pines, Castle Rock, Lowden), yet they don't mention the closest state park to Dixon, Franklin Creek. What is the big deal in just adding Franklin Creek State Park to the existing sign?

There should also be signage pointing out Dixon's Downtown National Historic District, and the Rock River National Waterway. And, certainly the 3,500 acre Nachusa Grasslands (that has received a plethora of national media attention) with wild bison and the birth of baby bison that hasn't happened in Illinois for over 100 years.

In Rock Falls there should be signage for the Hennepin Canal and the Rock River National Waterway.

And, in Rochelle, there should be signage pointing out the community's Railroad Park and the Union Pacific Global III Intermodal.

It makes no sense why the Illinois Tollway Authority obviously thinks signs of interest are not important. Well, Mr. Tollway man, for tourists and travelers, these types of signs are a necessity!

I'm Phillip LeFevre, and that's my perspective.