Use Gaming Cash To Benefit Town

A community charitable foundation is something that can help increase the quality of life for the citizens of a particular community. Most small towns, however, have been unable to afford having a foundation account. That could change immediately if each town's government leaders got behind it.



Many small towns have a new revenue sources that did not exist one year ago. The money is tax revenue from gaming machines. For every coin that clinks into the machine, the community where those machines have been allowed to set up gets a portion of the money.

It's a great source to begin a community foundation, where the money that goes out will let taxpayers see what it's going for, and see money doing great things.

They way it works is that, each year when the gaming revenue comes in, it’s put into a special account to be used as foundation grant money for the community. A board would be appointed, and they would decide what applications that come in will get funding.

For example, a youth group may need money for a Chicago Museum Trip, or the high school band needs financial help to get new uniforms. It can be used for many things in the town. They could all fill out the foundation application that will be reviewed by the foundation board.

Places like Oregon, Byron, Dixon, Amboy, Waterman, etc., etc., would really be able to fund some neat projects for their communities that in the past have been prohibitive. And, taxpayers will see where the money goes.

The foundation fund, in helping out worthwhile projects throughout a community, will certainly increase the quality of life for all citizens.

