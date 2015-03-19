A Temptation With No Good End

My college roommate and I were heroin addicts.

One Saturday morning I went to the basement to do laundry and found the most horrible thing. With needles in his arms, my best friend Justin was hanging from a rope tied around a beam! He was black with death.

I was a student at Harvard University and then I was a high school English teacher … and I became a heroin addict.

I couldn't stop. I nearly died. When I couldn't find more junk, I got really sick.

Sure, the first few times heroin is exciting, but then the high isn't as good. You start chasing the first high, but you never, ever again get that wonderful high you got when you first experimented with this horrible, destructive drug.

The most exciting part of heroin becomes when you score a few more bags. That is as good as it gets, while at the same time you start getting sick, craving more, getting into risky behavior.

If you’re clean, don't let that first high tempt you.

If you are sniffing heroin now, I know for a fact you will get to where I got: shooting heroin into my veins.

The longer you stay on heroin, the worse it will be when you stop, if you ever stop.