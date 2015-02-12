Get Passenger Service On The Right Track

Northern Illinois University is the only state-run college in Illinois not served by Amtrak. This fact seems perpetually shelved by those in state and federal government who research ways to expand Amtrak in Illinois.

Plans for a new Amtrak line from Chicago to Rockford to Galena are moving forward steadily and, by government standards, aggressively. Do those in charge of choosing new Amtrak service, and Amtrak itself, really believe a line to Galena is going to make money?

In stark contrast, a route straight west from Chicago has all the features to assist in bringing a more robust number of passengers.

A western Amtrak service using the Union Pacific tracks that parallel I-88 has a much greater ridership feasibility. DeKalb, of course, has Northern Illinois University with its thousands of students from Chicago and the suburbs. With that comes the potential for many student customers.

Rochelle is a major rail center. It's the location of a large rail and truck intermodal center and a community that attracts train enthusiasts from across the country. And, let's not forget, high-speed rail cars are now manufactured in Rochelle.

Next, Dixon. The need for Amtrak service for this Rock River community hinges on the Dixon Correctional Center, the state's largest medium-security prison with nearly 2,500 inmates. Amtrak would help Chicago area families visit Dixon's prison where a friend or loved one is incarcerated and meet the needs of released inmates to get back home.

Finally, the line could have the populated Quad Cities as its final stop. Needless to say, the Quad Cities has a population many times greater than Galena.

These reasons should be put together into a proposal for a western Amtrak line from Chicago to the Quad Cities. NIU, economic leaders in both Rochelle and the Quad Cities, as well as the Illinois Department of Corrections need to become serious, and vigorous, as a combined power that could bring common sense into the selection of a new Northern Illinois Amtrak route.

