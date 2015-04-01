Don’t Disregard Dixon Area For Tourism

Dixon, and the Rock River National Waterway, is an outdoor playground for thousands of Metro Chicago residents.The population around Dixon increases by an incredible 13,000 to 18,000 people each summer weekend.

Yet, the tourist site "Enjoy Illinois" does not believe Dixon is an important tourist town! Enjoy Illinois, I believe, is run by political hacks and regionally biased individuals.

Within an 18-mile radius of Dixon, there are 11 private campgrounds, four state parks, and almost 3,000 campsites.

The Rock River National Waterway is a very scenic river full of recreation from boating, fishing, water skiing and canoeing to kayaking, jet skiing, hiking and biking.

The Dixon region also has incredible natural areas, including the 3,100-acre Nachusa Grasslands. This protected wonder is a hot spot for nature-, eco- and photo-tourists. Hundreds of wildflowers, birds, butterflies, and roaming bison.

And nearby Franklin Creek has stunning cliffs and beautiful waterfalls.

But, the point is, Illinois Tourism refuses to take Dixon seriously. It has a glaring bias for Metro Chicago and Springfield, and Galena and Starved Rock are their teacher's pet.

They believe suburbs with gambling boats and malls are big tourist sites. What Dixon and its surrounding area offers makes the whole thought of touring a gambling boat or mall ridiculous and absurd.

I’m Phillip LeFevre, and that’s my perspective.