Community Colleges Play An Important Role

For the past 30 to 35 years, our educational system has not given students "real world" advice. This has caused shortages in several vital job categories, which makes the community colleges in Malta, Freeport, and Dixon vital to meeting this need.



In the past 12 to 18 months there have been many reports about some companies having a truly difficult time filling job positions. There are significant shortages in welders, plumbers, machinists, electricians, and truck drivers.

The shortage in these skilled positions is three-fold:

First, the baby boomer population is retiring.

Second, industries needing these skills are starting to come back as they receive more and more orders.

And, third, the American educational system has been telling high school students for many years that they need a four-year degree to get jobs that pay well.

Students who went on to get four-year degrees are having difficulty finding jobs; those who are skilled laborers are finding jobs quickly and discovering that these jobs pay more than many jobs requiring a four-year degree.

This is where the community colleges come in. Many of them have courses in the skills now badly needed.

We need to begin telling students it's OK to be a welder, plumber, electrician etc. Why? Companies need them now! And companies are offering good starting salaries to get them.

