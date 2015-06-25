About Those 'Gun Free' Zones ...

In grade school, kids used to stick a sign on someone’s back saying, "Kick me! I like it!" It's what many Illinois businesses are doing now by putting up "GUN FREE ZONE" signs. It's like the business is telling would-be criminals to come in and shoot away.

Vermonters can carry a gun in the open or concealed. Vermont has had no mass shootings and no school shooting on record. Everyone knows, especially criminals, that nearly 70% of Vermont residents own at least one firearm.

When I tell neighbors and friends that Illinois was the last state to allow conceal carry but most businesses have put up gun-free zone signs, most of them laugh.

Vermonters believe an open gun policy makes the state safe. One can get a handgun in about 10 minutes. In my town, the gas station sells guns, and the dealer usually throws in a box of ammo to say thank you. No FOID card is needed; no permits of any kind.

The only regulations are that guns are not allowed in post offices and court houses. I've never seen a "GUN FREE ZONE" sign anywhere in the state.

Many Vermont teachers carry concealed firearms. Anyone who would try to shoot up a school very likely would be brought down before the toll begins to climb.

Yes, my Illinois friends, your gun regulations and naive business owners provide many opportunities for criminals to wreak havoc and shoot up so many easy targets.

I'm Phillip LeFevre, and that's my perspective.