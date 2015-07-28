Delete These Words And Move On

Here are four words you should never use again:

The first word is can’t . Can’t just means that you're not properly motivated, and if you can tell me something can’t be done, with a little bit different thinking and focus, you can also tell me how it can be done.

The second word is problem . Let’s face it: If you have your health and you have love in your life, you have no problems. Everything else that life kind of throws at us are really opportunities to turn things around.

The third word is failure . People don’t fail, people quit. When people use the word fail, they’re looking at other people or entities that have caused them to “fail.” But if you quit, who do you blame? Quitting takes responsibility and failure is trying to blame others for what has happened. People don’t fail, people quit.

The fourth word is boredom . Boredom is ineffective use of the present moment, and someday you’ll want that time back.

How many times in the last week, have you heard any one of these four words: can’t, problem, failure, boredom?

We need to get rid of them and move on.

I’m Frank Bucaro and that’s my perspective.