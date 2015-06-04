A Simple Guide To Better Decisions

Here’s a schema, a way for us to look at the process of making the appropriate ethical decision.

It’s called “The 4 Cs,” and here they are:

The first C is Conscience: What does your intuition, your moral code, your “gut” say is the right thing to do? Haven’t all of us, at one time or another, made a decision and realized deep down inside, it was the wrong one? Sometime we need to listen to that intuition, that moral code, that conscience. It lets us know if we’re heading down the right path.

The second C is Choice: You need to understand that differences are about consequences and not just choices. There are pros and cons of choosing, and one aspect is always to think about the consequences of what a decision might be … not just the process of choosing.

The third C is Culture. What are the beliefs and practices of your organization? It’s your mission statement, your values statement, your code of ethics. Are people in the organization actually living what they preach? What does the culture say about making a decision?

The fourth C is Compliance: What does the law say? Are we being complaint? Are we operating within the parameters of the law, as we look at our intuition, our moral code, the process of choosing and incorporating our beliefs and culture in the process?

These are the four Cs that will help us see clearly what course of action we should take.

I’m Frank Bucaro, and that’s my Perspective