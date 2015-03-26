The Qualifications To 'Just Do It'

Recently I was sitting in a seminar conducted by a General in the Army Corp of Engineers. He was sharing about how he wanted to find a system by which every individual needs to be held accountable for their decision, without casting the decision up the change of command.

So he came up with this four question system called: Just Do it!

And here it is:

1. Is what you’re going to do or want to do ethical and legal?

2. Is it good for the customer?

3. Is it consistent with our shared values?

4. Are you willing to beheld accountable?

Now, he did remark in this seminar that a lot of people have trouble with Number 4 because, if you’re not willing to be held accountable, that taints the decision. Now, once again: He said, if you answer all four of those questions yes -- including, "Are you willing to be held accountable?" -- then, he says ... then, Just do it!

It certainly has cut down on his emails and phone calls, and people are taking more responsibility. Something we can use in our organizations, don’t you think?

I'm Frank Bucaro, and that's my perspective.