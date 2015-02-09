What Makes A Student Of Ethics?

If one is to be ethical, does it mean that one should study ethics?

It seems to me that many people say they are ethical and maybe they are, but doesn’t it beg the question that to be truly ethical, one needs to be proactive in the actual study of ethics? Not just an ethics course in college but an ongoing process of the study of thinking ethically?

We can learn behavioral ethics from mentors, family and other significant people in our lives through role modeling. But is it really enough to continually sustain our “being ethical?”

For example, how many definitions are there of ethics? Which one does on embrace and why?

An integrated study of ethics truly enhances one’s experiences, gives more substance to one’s beliefs and approaches to decision making and broadens one’s knowledge from a different perspective, i.e. that of philosophy.

This type of study doesn’t need to be a course, but ongoing exposure to the theories and insights of the great ethical thinkers, as it applies to one’s business and decision making? Every generation has them, why not “tap” and incorporate their wisdom? How would this not be a true business advantage?

This would take your ethics training initiative to the next level wouldn’t it?

How could you lose?

I’m Frank Bucaro … and that’s my Perspective