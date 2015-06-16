Naps Can Be A Good Example

My husband Bruce works hard here on the farm and at his job. But when he’s tired he lies down. Sometimes he snores.

I admire how he grabs that sleep, rests his back, and then gets up and walks outside to tackle the next project. And they are endless.

I’ve been watching him the last few months, and think I might just imitate his practice of sleeping when tired.

When I’m tired, I head for the chocolate or Diet Coke or black tea or potato chips. I mistake my weariness, my being hungry for sleep, as longing for food.

Those rare times when I hit the sack on time, I wake up ready for my day, not dragging, searching the cabinets for energy snacks.

When I have napped, I have found something as delicious as Ghiradelli’s. I close my eyes, images start to flash, and I’m gone. Sweet, sweet sleep.

Marketing guru Michael Hyatt says, “Instead of thinking of sleep as self-indulgence, we need to think of it as self-improvement.”

Life Coach SARK says, “I’ve learned that when I feel good, I do good. And that when I feel rested, I feel better.”

Finally Daniel Coyle in The Little Book of Talent says, “Napping is good for the learning brain because it helps strengthen the connections formed during practice and prepare the brain for the next session.”

Well, I’m tired. It’s time for my nap.

I’m Katie Andraski, and this is my perspective.