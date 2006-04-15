Skyler Pia: 'One World, One Kid,' One Good Cause

When Skyler Pia's friend was sick with cancer he decided to try to cheer him up with music.

With a little help from his parents, who are in the recording business in Southern California, Skyler put together a collection of his favorite songs. He did a little research so he could explain to his friend why these songs were so cool. And he made his own radio show. At the time, Skyler was 6 years old.

The record label Putumayo has just released a portion of the radio show as a CD: One World, One Kid. Skyler's tastes are global, so it's a CD full of world music. Skyler's friend Erik lost his battle with brain cancer. The CD is a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which will benefit other young cancer patients.

Skyler Pia is now 7. He and his mother, Cheryl, tell Debbie Elliott how Skyler's precocious musical tastes developed.

