Perspective: Why didn't we ask?

When I listen to interviews with political candidates, I find myself waiting for questions that never come.

Will you raise taxes? Will you bring down prices? Will you end the war?

These questions matter. But we listen to promises of changes well beyond one person’s reach, then act surprised when the promised land fails to appear.

Just once, I would like to hear a debate moderator ask: Did you watch the sunrise this morning? Describe your most recent act of compassion. Tell us about a time someone’s suffering changed your mind.

Or questions that test a person’s soul. How do you pray? How does what you believe shape your daily decisions?

And questions that help us know about a person running for office is well grounded. When was the last time you had your hands in soil and dirt under your fingernails?

I would listen closely to those answers. I want to know what a person notices. Whose suffering moves them? Can they admit they were wrong? Do they understand the patience required to help something grow?

If we change our questions, perhaps we will learn more about who we are really electing.

And perhaps we will remember that any promised land worth reaching will be built by we the people, working together.

Before we give you our vote, tell us what you have helped to grow. Let us know your soul and that you are guided by morals not by ego.

I am Dan Kenney and this is my perspective.

