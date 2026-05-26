Perspective: You can't tell a dog by its cover

Ever since my beloved beagle, Zoe, passed away in March of 2025, I knew I wanted to welcome another beagle to my life. Coco recently arrived and as my sixth-grade teacher used to say, “life’s a learning experience.” More truer words have never been spoken.

What is funny is that many of the behaviors the foster mom said Coco did at her house, she doesn’t do at my place. For example, we have the fallacy of going into her crate at night. Susan, the foster mom, said you just have to give her a little bit of a Kraft single and say “in,” and she will go inside. A resounding nope. I think Coco thinks my house, is like Vegas. What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. She has barely seen the inside of her crate since she got here. Instead, she’s camped out on this giant poofy beige orb that my friend, Heide, gave her. And did I mention that Coco has an emotional support duck? Yes, Penelope. Penelope is a stuffed purple duck with an orange beak and orange and white striped feet, given to Coco by another friend. It is also about the same size as Coco. So far, she has used it as a pillow and as a comforting presence. I never knew dogs needed an emotional support duck…

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.

