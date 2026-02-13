Perspective: Experience the arts

A few weeks ago, I took my daughter to see Phantom of the Opera in Chicago. It was incredible… And the Andrew Lloyd Webber masterpiece was also the first big musical theater production I saw live at the Pantages Theatre in Toronto.

My parents would have to listen to me attempt those high notes for many years to follow. Going to a big cultural event in a big city is a grand and exciting adventure.

But did you know that you can also experience cultural events in little cities like DeKalb?

This Valentine’s Day weekend, you can see Gypsy at Stagecoach Players. And next weekend, my very own daughter who sat next to me at the theater in Chicago will be performing in a production of Giselle with Dimensions Youth Ballet.

Sometimes I think that we think of these little small town ballet productions as just for the parents of the kids at the dance studio. But the truth is that my daughter ended up in ballet because we went to another hometown studio’s performance as unaffiliated audience members and she wanted to learn how to do what those dancers were doing.

Studios like Dimensions invest a lot of time, money and creative direction into putting together an artistic production that can be seen for a fraction of the cost of a big city show. Going to see local performing arts is a great way to instill a love of culture in your children – and yourself.

I invite you to come experience the arts that a small town can offer for yourself. No ride to Chicago necessary.

I'm Nia Springer-Norris and that's my perspective.