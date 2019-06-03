Perspective: I'm 'Pro-Freedom'

A week ago today, this nation stopped to honor and remember fallen members of the Armed Forces. Those who made the ultimate sacrifice for citizens of this country to live free.

The day is commemorated in many different ways. For example, there were parades, wreaths lain at gravesites, and some service persons were honored with medals or citations. In DeKalb the downtown area raised banners honoring those from this community who served in the military.

While I didn’t attend any events Monday, I spent the majority of the day contemplating my mixed emotions around this Memorial Day, given the backdrop of bills passed in the last few weeks by several states on women’s reproductive rights. This year Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri, Arkansas, and Utah all passed legislation that challenge constitutional rights established by the landmark case Roe v. Wade.

What makes America a free nation is not a red, white, and blue rectangular piece of fabric blowing in the wind. What makes America a free nation is the ideology outlined in our constitution. When entering the armed service, military personnel recite an “oath of enlistment,” which in part says they will “defend the Constitution.” What separates us from other nations is the fact our government can’t infringe on our freedom, whether individuals agree or not.

A woman should have the freedom to make decisions about her health with the consultation of her doctor and no one else. If you’re wondering, I’m not pro-abortion, I’m pro-freedom. When freedom is taken away from one, it’s taken from all.

I’m Joe Mitchell and this is my perspective