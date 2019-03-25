Perspective: A Woman Making History

March is nationally recognized as Women’s History Month. It’s a great opportunity to reflect on the amazing accomplishments and contributions of women. The church where I pastor has been blessed this month by the preaching of women from DeKalb, St. Louis, Dallas, and Richmond, Va. It’s always refreshing to hear Womanist and Feminist theology through a hermeneutical lens that focuses on equality, justice, and righteousness.

In this moment, I want to recognize one woman in particular who has captured international attention: New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern. She has demonstrated a level of leadership that should be admired.

Recently, New Zealand was rocked by acts of terrorism. An individual who identifies with White Supremacist ideology perpetrated attacks on two Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which left at least 50 Muslims dead. At a time when self-absorption and narcissism are characteristics of too many politicians and leaders, Prime Minister Ardern exhibited compassion, empathy, and a selflessness rarely seen in today’s political climate. Following the attack, Ardern didn’t waste time or mince words when condemning white supremacy and showing support for the grieving Muslim community.

In my opinion, her greatest act of leadership was how quickly legislation was presented to the country’s cabinet to ban all military-style semi-automatic weapons, assault rifles and high-capacity magazines in New Zealand. As a leader, she used her executive power not to push a personal agenda, but in an attempt to do what she thought was right for the entire community. This is not about debating the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It is about celebrating the outstanding leadership characteristics of Prime Minister Ardern of New Zealand.

I’m Joe Mitchell and this is my perspective