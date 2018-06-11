Why Make The Children Suffer?

On May 7, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addressed the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies on the topic of immigration enforcement.

“If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you as required by law,” he said. “If you don’t like that, then don’t smuggle children over our border.”

The federal policy that allows children to be taken from their families at the border was implemented specifically as a deterrent to future immigrants. Personally, I find the policy inhumane and un-American. The words of early African Christian theologian Augustine seem applicable here: “An unjust law is no law at all.”

No matter what side of the aisle you claim or your perspective on immigration, the innocence of children no matter where they are from, should trump our politics. While the narrative from the White House is that Mexican immigrants are rapists and murders, the reality is most are pursuing a better life with their children in mind.

We can learn a lot from kids. No matter their peers’ race, creed, religion, or socio-economic status, they always find a way to play together. They have the genuine love that seeks the best for each other. Lastly, children have an innate ability to share. Instead of locking them up, maybe we should empower them to teach the adult a thing or two.

I’m Joe Mitchell, and this is my perspective.