Tips For Getting Unstuck

It was my turn to take our border collies for a run after our recent snowstorm dumped a foot of light, wind-blown snow.

On our four-wheeler, I realized the trail around the edges of our plowed furrows would be a challenge. I could feel my anxiety mounting as I slipped the ATV into lower gear to seek traction.

I knew at the end of the tree line was a turn-around for a shorter run. Getting there, I saw the circular track had disappeared. My heart beating faster, I stopped to figure out how to make a turn. Alert, snow-covered faces looked up at me, as if to say, "Now, what are you gonna do?!"

Turning my wheels to the right, I backed up; then shifting to the left, I accelerated right into a snow bank!

By now the dogs were frantic, jumping on me as I stepped off the ATV. I thought, “To get unstuck, I need to be calm so I can think.” Talking quietly to the dogs, it came to me that since the snow piled around the wheels wasn’t heavy, I could kick it away. I then reached under the ATV with gloved hands to scoop more out.

Creating some space to maneuver the vehicle back and forth, I found the traction I needed and headed back home, dogs romping again in the drifting snow.

Creating space, calm thinking, and confidence that solutions will emerge, were lessons for me on this winter day.

I'm Connie Seraphine, and that is my perspective.