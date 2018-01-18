Here's Another Pesky 'Bug' To Avoid

Have you been worried about the many contagious bugs trying to invade our bodies? But did you know that anxiety also can be contagious? If you spend time with an individual or a group that is tense or negative, you know how hard it is to not pick up this anxious bug.

Anxiety, “an emotion characterized by an unpleasant state of inner turmoil,” can motivate us to change in a positive way. But unleashed regularly in a family, a work context, or a church, anxiety can start to paralyze people’s minds. When stress becomes chronic, we lose our ability to think creatively because our imaginations are shut down.

Being anxious involves thinking about a future threat or challenge, like a possible disease, losing a loved one or pet, losing a job, or losing fellow church members or operating funds. If left unchecked in us or an organization or group, anxious perceptions of a threat that seem out of our control, leads to blaming, cautionary behavior, discontent, even conflict.

But here’s the good news: If a mature and reflective person in a family, a work setting, or an organization can remain calm, thoughtful, and focused on the present, the threat of the anxiety bug is diminished and creative ideas begin to emerge and flourish.

The organic system of any group becomes healthier with the release of creative ideas. And that’s a sign of hope!

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my perspective.