Different Things To Different People

“Are you happy??

That’s not a simple question. Not for me.

I give my safe answer: “Yeah. Sure.” The real answer is: “I don’t know.”

How can anyone not know? You’re either happy or you’re not. My answer to that is the same, “I don’t know.”

I guess that’s why I collect articles and motivational posters that say things like: “Happiness is a warm puppy.” (Thank you, Charles Schulz.)

Actually, just reading the dictionary definition makes it easier to grasp: “Feeling or showing pleasure or contentment. … Having a sense of confidence in or satisfaction with.”

When you put it that way, I can say, “Oh, yeah. I’m happy. See, I’m smiling. And I’m satisfied and pretty confident.”

But, wait! What’s that little voice inside, whispering, “But … are you really happy?”

Gads. I do not know.

When asked this question, I envision my place in society, the global community, even the cosmos. I tend to equate “happiness” with inner peace and fulfillment -- and you can throw in world peace, too.

I think I need to notch my expectations down a bit. I need to enjoy the moment.

I need to be like my wife, who claps at the end of movies.

Yes, give me a Hershey bar with almonds. That makes me happy.

Happiness is kind of a personal thing, yes?

Others may not ask, but I bet we frequently ask ourselves: “Am I happy?”

So I’ve decided not to overthink it. Keep it simple.

In fact, now I ask: “Am I feeling sad?” And, right now, I am not.

And you know what? That makes me happy.

That ... and a warm puppy.

I’m Lonny Cain, and that’s my perspective.