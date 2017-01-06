Something To Seek In 2017

I need to laugh. I need to wash away 2016 and start this new year with a smile.

You’d think it would be easy to make people laugh, but I’m not so sure. Humor’s a funny thing. (Ha-ha-ha — now that was funny. Or was it?)

You can’t get everyone to laugh at the same jokes.

I went online and found the “Top 50 funniest jokes ever told.” But I’ll let you decide. Here’s Number 1:

A woman gets on a bus with her baby. The bus driver says: ''Ugh, that's the ugliest baby I've ever seen!'' The woman walks to the rear of the bus and sits down, fuming. She says to a man next to her: ''The driver just insulted me!'' The man says: ''You go up there and tell him off. Go on, I'll hold your monkey for you.''

And how about the three-legged dog who walks into a saloon in the Old West. He slides up to the bar and announces: ''I'm looking for the man who shot my paw.''

I confess, I prefer some of the old Woody Allen humor.

Like when he said, “I took a speed-reading course and read War and Peace in twenty minutes. It involves Russia.”

And my favorite: “It’s not that I’m afraid to die, I just don’t want to be there when it happens.”

OK, I’m no expert on what’s funny. But I do think it’s wise to go into 2017 looking for more ways to smile.

So consider these parting words from Woody: “Life is full of misery, loneliness, and suffering, and it’s all over much too soon.”

I’m Lonny Cain, and that’s my perspective.