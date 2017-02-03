An Alternative To Resolutions

OK. It’s February. I think it’s safe to say those New Year resolutions have been tucked away — until another New Year rolls around.

It’s OK. Nobody responds well to marching orders anyway.

Which is why you should try a different approach. Turn that resolution into a “questolution.”

Sorry, I know the word sounds goofy; but it’s a serious concept that is detailed by Warren Berger in his book A More Beautiful Question: The Power of Inquiry to Spark Breakthrough Ideas.

Beautiful questions can change your life, says Berger. Not the big questions like “Why are we here?” or “Is there life after death?” Instead, ask yourself questions that you can act on and benefit from.

Take your resolutions and turn them into questions. For example: “How might I get in better shape this year?” This helps you deal with the issue versus the annual pledge: “I will get in better shape this year.”

Good questions lead to solutions. You might discover why you avoid getting in better shape.

It’s also easier to get support. Instead of hearing friends say, “Hey, great. Good luck with that.” They can help answer questions like: “How can I build exercise into my schedule?”

Berger’s suggestion goes beyond building more muscle or eating better. He believes in the power of questions to spark ideas and then action that ripples beyond our yoga mats and trendy diets.

Here’s how to get started. He says ask yourself questions that begin with “What if …” and “How might I ...”

Find the questions important to you and follow them. They lead to ideas … and answers.

I’m Lonny Cain, and that’s my perspective.