Mahatma's Lessons Relevant Today

“Be the change you wish to see in the world.” Mahatma Gandhi's wise words were rooted in living this adage as he led an independence movement in British-ruled India.

What does it really mean to "be the change you wish to see in the world?" For Gandhi, it first meant living a modest and self-sufficient life where people use no more of the earth's resources than necessary. As a radical, but non-violent organizer, it meant listening patiently to people who disagreed and entering into respectful dialogue with them. But he was also passionate about his vision for an independent India based on religious pluralism.

In fact, he almost died of a starvation fast in an attempt to unite Muslims and Hindus in a self-ruled nation.

How does Gandhi’s life speak to us today? I'm still working on the implications for my life, but this I know: It is possible to remain passionate about a change that one feels will serve the common good - and yet have respectful conversations with others who disagree. But what it takes to do this is a heart and mind that doesn't feel threatened by diversity or conflict, and a mind that is genuinely curious about how others arrive at their beliefs and perspectives.

Open dialogue that explores the landscape of another's life to discover some common goals, can, over time, change the world.

I’m Connie Seraphine and that is my perspective.