It's Amazing What Kids Can Do

The roof leaks at the Rosedale, Mississippi, library. Its shelves are bare, and the rural town -- steeped in history -- lacks the necessary support to help its youngest members get a solid education. And all kids deserve one.

Kaneland teacher Tina Schertzer’s class learned about Rosedale, Mississippi, and its economic troubles. Something had to be done to support Rosedale’s kids. They deserve a good library just like anyone else.

Instead of simply recognizing the situation, Kaneland students decided to do something to help. So they created Rosedale Reading Project, a book drive that collected 2,000 books. Kaneland teachers built benches for the library’s garden and garnered support from all Kaneland schools.

Most important, the 6th graders made friends with Rosedale Freedom Project students. Even though they live in different states, have vastly different communities and opportunities, Kaneland kids and the Rosedale Freedom fellows know they are more alike than different.

It’s hard to believe that kids can transcend differences to connect over commonalities. Society stereotypes kids as lazy, entitled, and addicted to technology. Yet, stereotypes aren’t always accurate.

The Rosedale Book Project is raising funds to support the Rosedale Freedom fellows to visit Chicago and Schertzer’s class. The kids who may look like they have nothing in common have bonded across distance, and next month they will meet face to face.

Rosedale struggles yet stands tall in dignity. Its children are determined to succeed. With their new friends from Kaneland, they will surely make it.

Kids can change the world. We just need to give them the chance.

I’m Elsa Glover, and that’s my perspective.