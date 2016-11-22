When A Song Is A Wake-Up Call ...

Last week I woke up singing “Who Are You?” by The Who.

Pete Townsend wrote the song questioning a man who upset him. However, all my life, I assumed Pete was asking us to look within ourselves.

During a month where mortality has shown itself too closely in too many ways, I keep repeating Townsend: “Who are you?”

When things fall apart all around us, we have numerous choices. We can question our beliefs and actions. We can define ourselves by our morality. We can reject the world and its systems. But where do some of these choices get us? Who are we when we reject, show hate, or ignore a situation?

I caught myself humming Townsend’s song when I read this Frank Lloyd Wright quote: “The thing always happens that you really believe in; and the belief in a thing makes it happen.”

If people believe in something, can it occur? Sometimes no matter how much one believes, things just don’t work out.

I believe people are inherently good, that we want to do right, and that hope can flourish. Yet I know those things may not always happen. If I really believe, then I won’t give up from making it happen.

So I must hold fast to my belief and act on it. In the end, hope can prevail. I’ll make sure of it!

I’m Elsa Glover, and that’s my perspective. Now tell me: Who are you?