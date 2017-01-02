Don't Let Those Moments Slip By

2016 was a painful year.

January brought the passing of David Bowie, and then it all sort of went downhill from there. We recoiled at the passing of Prince, Muhammad Ali, Pat Summit, Elie Wiesel, and the guy who played R2-D2. These deaths, albeit painful, also gave us a chance to reconnect, reflect, and rejoice in their brilliant gifts of culture and humanity.

But, to be honest, my most staggering loss was two dear friends from graduate school.

David Lustick was the first true Renaissance man I ever knew: an educator, scientist, musician, car enthusiast, father and husband. One of my intellectual heroes, he helped me develop into the person I am by encouraging me to be confident in my voice. He and his wonderful family opened their home to me and immediately treated me like family. I can still hear the bellow of his laugh and see the glow of his smile.

Kevin Basmadjian, more than anyone, modeled what it means to be a good and genuine person. He was always there with a smile and friendly gesture. He lacked pretention and was filled with the essence of hope, faith, and charity. He let you know that he cared, truly, and losing his presence on this planet was like losing a warm blanket in winter.

Those guys were my heroes. Like Bowie, Prince, and the Champ, their influence will always affect me and give me hope.

For 2017 let’s remember to always embrace those around us, for we may not always have the chance. And, in the words of my dear fallen friend Kevin, make it a great day and 2017.

I am Joseph Flynn, and that is my perspective.