Much More Than Just Documents

The highlight of my summer was the family trip to Washington, D.C., and our visit to the National Archives and Records Administration -- the nation's record keeper.

Their website proclaims, “Of all documents and materials created … by the United States Federal government, only one to three are so important for legal or historical reasons that they are kept by us forever.”

At the National Archives, there are original copies of the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, the Emancipation Proclamation, the Gettysburg Address, Articles of Confederation, Washington’s annotated draft copy of the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights and other amendments, letters from presidents, letters from children asking President Kennedy to send troops to the South, and even a letter to President Nixon from Elvis Presley.

I know. It may not sound like much summer fun seeing a bunch of faded, written documents but, once you are in the rotunda and you see the actual Constitution or Declaration or Gettysburg Address, the feelings of pride, patriotism, and gratitude are inescapable.

The values and promises contained in those documents are not abstractions. Seeing them enlivens them; seeing faded, handwritten documents connects you to the humanity of those pressing pen to parchment.

As I stood there humbled, I understood that the greatness of our nation is that, even though it has its flaws, this collection shows a tireless exchange of ideas and the attempts of real human beings to craft a beloved and just community for all. The pen is indeed mightier than the sword.

I am Joseph Flynn, and that is my perspective.