We, The People, Must Act

My fellow Americans: Tomorrow is Election Day, arguably our most important and most loathsome day. Public confidence in government has receded into a reservoir of cynicism and mistrust. And each election we seek a savior that never comes.

This is neither a partisan nor branch issue. Each administration has found itself mired in controversies and inquiries and, with each scandal or ill-considered action or ham-fisted explanation, the public’s confidence further erodes.

Congress’ approval rating hovers around 20%. Both Democrats and Republicans eschew their responsibilities by not passing viable budgets, partaking in votes of folly, dismissing the notion of compromise, and passing significant legislation without even reading the bills.

And the Supreme Court? Am I the only one who thinks there is a problem with knowing how most rulings will go before oral arguments even commence?

What are we citizens to do? President Lincoln spoke of a government of the people, by the people, for the people. Therefore, we the people must stop blaming politicians and blame ourselves. Late-night TV makes a joke of random people not knowing much about the basics of government. Funny, or sad?

We must reclaim our responsibility as a citizenry. Educate yourselves. Know how the government functions. Seek facts. Stay vigilant. Understand nuance, even if it goes against your gut opinion. Question elected officials -- especially the ones you like.

Why? Because a great nation cannot stand on a foundation of fabrications and ignorance. We all deserve better, and our fates are inextricably linked as Americans.

I am Joseph Flynn, and that is my Perspective.