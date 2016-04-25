Senate Control May Rest On Illinois

Illinois this fall? could become "ground zero" in a bitter contest for control of the United States Senate. And since for the first time in memory control of all three branches of government will be up for grabs, we may have a ringside seat for a fascinating high stakes contest.

First, let's set the stage. Republicans now hold a 54-46 majority in the Senate, but they have to defend 24 of the 34 seats that are open. It gets even worse. Seven of the Republican seats are in states won by President Obama at least once. The stakes are alarmingly high for Republicans, with little margin for error.

Now let's turn to Illinois. Mark Kirk, Republican incumbent, faces Tammy Duckworth, Democratic challenger. Both are moderates within their own parties. Both have attractive and touching personal stories. Both are veterans.

Both have potential problems. How will the current fad for outsiders affect either one? ?How will disaffection with Springfield and Washington affect either one? Kirk may face the additional problem of a party split one way if Trump is the nominee, or split another way if he is not.

So get ready. Republicans are desperate to retain? this seat; Democrats are desperate to take it. Fasten your seat belts.

I'm Bob Evans, and that's my perspective.