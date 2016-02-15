It All Goes Back To How It Began

When I entered my first class as a graduate student, my life changed. What made that day memorable was the beautiful woman who walked in shortly after me. I tripped through my nerves and stumbled over my words for weeks before awkwardly asking her for her phone number and inviting her to spend an afternoon with me.

Our first date? The Art Institute of Chicago. As we strolled through those marbled halls, I knew that nothing in the stunning collection of art was anywhere near as beautiful as the being at my side. Eventually I mustered the courage to say, “You are so beautiful.” She looked at me like I had a chicken on my head!

Nineteen years later, that beautiful woman is still at my side, and she still looks at me like I have a chicken on my head whenever I call her beautiful.

All couples have an origin story, and all couples have challenges. When the going gets tough and it seems like the smallest of things erupt into insurmountable arguments, the origins become more precious. In those moments, we remember the essence of attraction, the roots of partnership, and the warmth of love.

So, in honor of 20 years of friendship and 15 years of marriage, happy Valentine’s day to my beautiful Gena. Thank you for being my Valentine and partner. Something in the way you move.

And happy belated Valentine’s Day to each of you: May you all get to share your origin stories.

I’m Joseph Flynn, and that is my perspective.

