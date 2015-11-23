Don't Let Fear Overshadow Our Ideals

As we approach Thanksgiving, I am concerned with the image of America in the wake of the appalling acts of terror in Paris and our national reluctance to harbor Syrian refugees.

Our nation is a unique experiment in idealism. Our might is just as much about our values and promise as it is about economics and the military.

We are supposed to be the paragon of strength and resolve. We are supposed to be the quintessence of mercy and justice. We are supposed to be the stalwarts of hope and faith.

Yet, we are in the midst of turning our backs on thousands of people because of their religion, their nationality, and our own fear. Have we no faith? Have we no shame? Have we no mercy?

“Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

This statement is the expression of the essence of our character. It is a statement of both our collective identity as a nation of immigrants and our commitment to the vulnerable and dispossessed.

When we violate our own values out of terror, when we dismiss our own beliefs out of fear, then we forever jeopardize our greatest strength -- our global image of hope, justice, and safety.

So as we sit for our Thanksgiving feasts, do not forget to express gratitude for our safety and prosperity and do not forget that others are praying for our mercy.

I’m Joseph Flynn, and that’s my perspective.