These Stories Will Echo In 2016

Here’s my list – in no particular order -- of the top five stories from 2015 that will echo across 2016.

Repealing the No Child Left Behind Act: Repealing this law is the end of an era that many education experts feel was impractical, inefficient, ineffective, and inequitable for low-income students and schools.

ISIL, terrorism, and the response of trepidation and animus: ISIL should not be taken lightly, as it has threatened and attacked globally. Despite the renegade organization's aggression, as Roosevelt warned us, the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. But, if we respond by capriciously sacrificing our principles, have we already lost?

Donald Trump and an American rift: The front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination brazenly insulted Mexicans, Muslims, women, and other candidates during his campaign; and rebukes against him only added supporters, spotlighting a rift in our nation that is not only political and ideological but also cultural and social.

Emergence of the transgender community in popular culture: Despite a generous outpouring of support, a great deal of misunderstanding, prejudice, and violence is still directed at them, plain and simple.

The #BlackLivesMatter movement and violence against innocent unarmed black men and women by law enforcement: For many, the violence is not new; but now technology affords the ability to record and distribute these atrocities instantly, promoting discussion about how systemic and institutional racism is a persistent problem for us all.

Will these problems be fixed in 2016? Perhaps not, but we must do more than hope. As we say at Northern Illinois University, “Forward, together forward.”

I’m Joseph Flynn, and that is my perspective. Happy New Year everyone.