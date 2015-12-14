Respect For All The Holidays

As the end of the year draws near, we once again find ourselves in the midst of the holiday season with all the attendant excitement and accouterments we have come to expect: wreaths, sleigh bells, Santa, and Christmas trees. Oh, and menorahs… and kinaras. And the obligatory claims that there is a war on Christmas.

The idea of a war on Christmas is a modestly brilliant foil to increase ratings for news organizations -- a faux problem that incites enough anger and frustration to promote arguments.

Ironically, as this faux argument is promoted, the essence of Christmas is compromised. Central to the story of Christmas is the generosity and openness of the innkeeper. Claims of a war on Christmas make me question our generosity and openness.

In addition to Christmas, December has other holidays that are popular and equally substantial and beloved, including Hanukkah, Kwanza, and Las Posadas. Saying Happy Holidays is not an indication of an attack on Christmas; rather, it is an indication of openness, generosity, and community. It is a gesture of respect.

Last holiday season, I was checking out at a store and, as I was walking away from the counter, I told the associate, “Merry Christmas!” She chuckled and said, “I’m sorry, but I am Hindu; I don’t celebrate Christmas. But you have a merry Christmas!” Was this an attack on Christmas?

No, it wasn’t.

So rather than bringing down the sanctity, merriment, and community of the holiday by promoting the idea of a war, why not promote the idea of openness and generosity by not assuming celebrations and simply say happy holidays?

I’m Joseph Flynn and that is my perspective. Happy holidays everyone.