Website City Rankings Are Really Dumb

According to roadsnacks.net, Dixon is one of the top 10 dumbest cities in Illinois. Other towns chosen as the state of Illinois dumbest: LaSalle, Belvidere, and Cicero. I beg to differ!

The site claims their study was done scientifically using the number of bars to the number of libraries, the high school graduation rate, and the number of men to women (they claim women are smarter.)

Here's why Dixon doesn't come close to being dumb! Dixon's Community College is ranked third in the state. Then there's the number of individuals with "smart."

Because Dixon is a county seat, it has a large number of lawyers. Hundreds of doctors are employed at KSB Hospital. Dixon is the District Headquarters for IDOT, and that means a lot of engineers in town.

Then there's the large pool known as Dixon's creative class. This group has turned Dixon into a regional arts town. They have created a successful music studio and artist co-op. They were the brain-child of Second Saturdays, a monthly arts happening. They have made dozens of incredible changes to Dixon's arts and cultural scene.

I bet the people who came up with this bogus report have never been to Dixon. They dug a very shallow array of stats, not going deep into the incredible intelligence that the vast majority of Dixonites possess.

In other words, Roadsnacks is dead wrong and they make a joke of their website.

I’m Phillip LeFevre, and that’s my perspective.