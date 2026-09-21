SLIDESHOW: NIU’s 17th annual STEM Fest undampened by rainy Saturday showcase

On Saturday, Sept. 19, Northern Illinois University held its 17th annual STEM Fest showcase at the university’s MLK Commons and surrounding campus buildings.

The all-ages festival, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is designed to foster curiosity and showcase innovation through interactive exhibits.

The Holmes Student Center, Founders Memorial Library, and Swen Parson Hall hosted a number of STEM-focused activities including a Haunted Physics Lab, live chemistry demonstrations, soldering workshops, and robotics challenges.

Sporadic showers throughout the day did little to dampen the mood as visitors strolled from building to building admiring the event’s exhibition hall and innovation studio.

WNIJ had an interactive table of its own at this year’s festival, managed by staff members Spencer Tritt and David Tallacksen.

WNIJ’s table highlighted the history of radio and demonstrated to visitors how broadcast equipment works.

Next year’s STEM Fest is already scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.