© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLIDESHOW: NIU’s 17th annual STEM Fest undampened by rainy Saturday showcase

Northern Public Radio | By Sam Naftzger
Published September 21, 2026 at 4:55 PM CDT
1 of 16  — IMG_6987.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
2 of 16  — IMG_6985.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
3 of 16  — IMG_7016.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
4 of 16  — IMG_6989.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
5 of 16  — IMG_6990.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
6 of 16  — IMG_6986.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
7 of 16  — IMG_6998.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
8 of 16  — IMG_7010.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
9 of 16  — IMG_7007.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
10 of 16  — IMG_7001.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
11 of 16  — IMG_7013.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
12 of 16  — IMG_6999.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
13 of 16  — IMG_7012.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
14 of 16  — IMG_7021.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
15 of 16  — IMG_7015.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ
16 of 16  — IMG_7003.jpg
Sam Naftzger / WNIJ

On Saturday, Sept. 19, Northern Illinois University held its 17th annual STEM Fest showcase at the university’s MLK Commons and surrounding campus buildings.

The all-ages festival, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is designed to foster curiosity and showcase innovation through interactive exhibits.

The Holmes Student Center, Founders Memorial Library, and Swen Parson Hall hosted a number of STEM-focused activities including a Haunted Physics Lab, live chemistry demonstrations, soldering workshops, and robotics challenges.

Sporadic showers throughout the day did little to dampen the mood as visitors strolled from building to building admiring the event’s exhibition hall and innovation studio.

WNIJ had an interactive table of its own at this year’s festival, managed by staff members Spencer Tritt and David Tallacksen.

WNIJ’s table highlighted the history of radio and demonstrated to visitors how broadcast equipment works.

Next year’s STEM Fest is already scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WNIJ News
Sam Naftzger
Sam Naftzger is a general assignment reporter with Northern Public Radio. As a DeKalb native, they grew up listening to WNIJ on car rides to and from school with their dad. They are a graduate of Knox College and the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Naftzger previously worked at WNIJ as a multimedia producer for music program Sessions from Studio A. Outside of work, they enjoy writing fiction, playing the bass guitar and watching old B movies.
See stories by Sam Naftzger