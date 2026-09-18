Aurora agency will offer workshops to help creatives

An Aurora financial resource organization will offer free workshops that will give creators tools to help them grow their businesses.

Toshia Moss, the manager of the Aurora Financial Empowerment Center also known as FEC, said the cohort for Makers & Creatives workshops will cover many things.

“You're going to walk away with a business plan,” she said. “You're going to walk away with a pricing structure. You're going to know how to handle inventory. You're going to know how to market and promote, so each of the five sessions builds on something.

She said some artists don’t look at themselves as business owners.

“That is the population that, at least from my vantage point, that is really underserved." Moss explained. "There's always that small business development track where, you have this ideation, or you have this service.”

Participants will also receive one-on-one financial support and have the chance to pitch for one of five microgrants up to $2,000 each.

Aurora creatives are the target for these workshops but if slots aren’t filled artists from other areas can attend.

The Create. Sell. Grow: Business Building Cohort for Makers and Creatives sessions are hybrid but in person participation is encouraged. They will begin every Wednesday starting Sept. 30 through Oct. 28. Registration is required.

The Aurora Financial Empowerment Center offers free financial counseling. It’s managed by the City of Aurora and is in partnership with The Neighborhood Project, a housing counseling agency.