© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

National Weather Service Chicago issues report on back-to-back extreme summer weather events

Northern Public Radio | By Sam Naftzger
Published September 17, 2026 at 4:15 PM CDT
National Weather Service Chicago (NWS Chicago)
Radar from the Aug. 11 derecho included as part of NWS Chicago's technical report.

National Weather Service Chicago (NWS Chicago) has issued a new technical report on two back-to-back extreme weather events that happened on July 27 and Aug. 11.

Earlier this summer, two fatal storms swept through northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana with devastating wind speeds exceeding 100 mph.

In Illinois, portions of DuPage, Cook, Kane, and Will counties were impacted by one or both of the storms.

Occurring just sixteen days apart, the successive bouts of high-speed wind resulted in widespread damage to trees and power infrastructure.

NWS Chicago’s senior meteorologist Brett Borchardt said that extreme wind events typically happen once every 1 to 2 years.

“For it to happen back-to-back,” Borchardt said, “and really over nearly the exact same area is almost unprecedented. We only have a handful of measured gusts over 100 miles an hour in our database.”

Borchardt said that technical reports like this are typically geared towards a meteorological audience and can include complex terminology.

Even so, he says broader interest from the public means future technical reports may utilize more accessible language.

NWS Chicago’s catalogue of technical reports can be found here.
WNIJ News
Sam Naftzger
Sam Naftzger is a general assignment reporter with Northern Public Radio. As a DeKalb native, they grew up listening to WNIJ on car rides to and from school with their dad. They are a graduate of Knox College and the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Naftzger previously worked at WNIJ as a multimedia producer for music program Sessions from Studio A. Outside of work, they enjoy writing fiction, playing the bass guitar and watching old B movies.
See stories by Sam Naftzger