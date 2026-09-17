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Beloit Daily News journalist Alex Gary offers up Beloit news roundup

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published September 17, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Alex Gary is a reporter for the Beloit Daily News.
Beloit Daily News
/
Adams Publishing Group
Alex Gary is a reporter for the Beloit Daily News.

This week I my weekly conversation centered on southern Wisconsin news with Alex Gary of the Beloit Daily News.

The first topic we focused on was the upcoming recall election of Town of Turtle Chairman Rick Anclam and how surprising public opinion changed on the long tenured chairman.

Next, Gary and I discussed funding for Beloit police and fire services, and the back and forth surrounded with decisions to be made regarding both departments.

Lastly, Gary and I touched on two new housing complexes in Beloit, and how much they could end up meaning to the community.

Listen to the full conversation with Alex Gary of the Beloit Daily News in the link above.
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Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier