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25 years after the 9/11 attacks on the U.S., a former Aurora firefighter reflects on his time spent at Ground Zero providing relief efforts

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Dr. Jason Demas is an instructor at Southern Illinois University, and former member of the Aurora Fire Department. Demas shares his experience as part of a team the city of Aurora sent to New York City for recovery and relief efforts on the day after the Sep. 11, 2001 attacks on the U.S.
Jason Demas
Dr. Jason Demas is an instructor at Southern Illinois University, and former member of the Aurora Fire Department. Demas shares his experience as part of a team the city of Aurora sent to New York City for recovery and relief efforts on the day after the Sep. 11, 2001 attacks on the U.S.

Today we recognize the 25th anniversary of the Sep. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.

Dr. Jason Demas is an instructor at Southern Illinois University and recently retired from the Aurora Fire Department.

In 2001 Demas and five other members of the Aurora Fire Department were called upon after the 9/11 attacks to provide relief and recovery efforts at Ground Zero in New York City, site of one of the attacks and the collapse of both World Trade Center buildings.

In this conversation Demas reflects on the moments leading up to the deployment to Manhattan, the work at Ground Zero, the feeling of humanity in the face of adversity and what he has learned about his close encounter experience from the days following 9/11.

Listen to the full conversation with Dr. Jason Demas in the link above.
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Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier