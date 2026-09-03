Kevin Haas of the Rock River Current discusses politics, business and data center projects around the Stateline.

I had a chance this week to sit down for a Rockford news roundup with Kevin Haas, Managing Editor of the Rock River Current.

Rockford politics was top of mind to begin our chat, as the field for the special mayoral election in April of 2027 grows.

Derrick Kunz, who lost to former Mayor Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara as an Independent candidate in 2025, has announced his intention to run this time as a Republican.

Haas also discusses the new interim mayor of Rockford, Janessa Neal.

In area business news, a 100-year-old former community center has been razed to make room for a Culvers fast food restaurant.

And while there has been community reaction to the move, Haas explains that it’s not the reaction you’d think it would be.

Next, Haas & I discuss some of his upcoming reporting, which includes an update on a data center project in Belvidere.

Listen to the full Rockford news roundup with Kevin Haas of the Rock River Current in the link above.