Artists now have more time to submit for an annual Elgin exhibit

The deadline for artists to submit their works for an Elgin Halloween related exhibition has been extended.

Side Street Studio Arts’ exhibit "Something Wicked: A Dark Arts Exhibit XIV"

submission deadline was Aug. 31. It’s now Sept. 15. The exhibit will highlight pieces that are creepy and gruesome.

Andrew Vo, the exhibition coordinator for Side Street, said submissions can come from anywhere.

"Right now," he said, "I'm currently talking to someone about a digital piece from Germany, so that's been very exciting as well."

The deadline has been extended so that more artists can take part.

"We want to get as much work as possible," Vo added, "for us it's just like the more the merrier."

The opening reception will take place on Friday, Oct. 2. The display will remain through Nov. 1. Artists can submit here.