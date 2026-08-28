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Artists now have more time to submit for an annual Elgin exhibit

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published August 28, 2026 at 1:05 PM CDT
Pixabay.com

The deadline for artists to submit their works for an Elgin Halloween related exhibition has been extended.

Side Street Studio Arts’ exhibit "Something Wicked: A Dark Arts Exhibit XIV"
submission deadline was Aug. 31. It’s now Sept. 15. The exhibit will highlight pieces that are creepy and gruesome.

Andrew Vo, the exhibition coordinator for Side Street, said submissions can come from anywhere.

"Right now," he said, "I'm currently talking to someone about a digital piece from Germany, so that's been very exciting as well."

The deadline has been extended so that more artists can take part.

"We want to get as much work as possible," Vo added, "for us it's just like the more the merrier."

The opening reception will take place on Friday, Oct. 2. The display will remain through Nov. 1. Artists can submit here.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers arts, culture and spiritual expression, including how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. She is a graduate of the Illinois Media School. Boose also hosts of "Poetically Yours" on WNIJ.
See stories by Yvonne Boose