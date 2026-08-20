Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind discusses the band's long run, upcoming show in Aurora

Rock band Third Eye Blind broke onto the scene with their self-titled debut album in 1997. The six-time platinum record produced five singles, including songs ‘Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper” and “How’s It Going to Be.” Each of which charted in the top 20.

Almost 30 years later the band is still touring, and drummer Brad Hargreaves and lead singer Stephen Jenkins, founding members of the band, are still headlining the act.

I had a chance to chat with Hargreaves ahead of Third Eye Blind’s upcoming show at Aurora’s River Edge Park.

Hargreaves and I discussed a wide array of topics from Third Eye Blind’s early days to now.

Plus, Hargreaves told me about how his drumming technique keeps him in shape, enjoying his time as a father and what he likes in the current landscape of rock n’ roll.

We also chat about the band’s 2025 appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

Listen to that and much more in the link below with my full interview with Third Eye Blind drummer Brad Hargreaves.

Third Eye Blind performs on Aug. 23 at River Edge Park in Aurora.

