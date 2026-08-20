An Aurora festival will transform into something more intimate

An Aurora event that allows artists to connect and show off their work is coming to an end. The event’s organizers will still support these artists but in a different way.

Alley Art Festival will celebrate its 16th year next week from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Water Street Mall and Downer Place.

Marissa Amoni is the director and one of the founders. She said although the festival is ending, Alley Art will still have a presence in the community.

“We’re really changing the strategy from hosting a very large, high-volume event,” she said, “to a smaller, more focused and personal gathering. We've hosted some art workshops at Yellow Bird Books and the library, and I'm looking to move in that direction. To really make personal connections.”

Amoni founded the festival along with Jenn Byrne, Lisa Gloria and Nate Miller.

“I think we'll just look in appreciation on what we built," she said, "And the festival has grown from 45 artists to 100 artists over the years.”

Amoni wants the ending of the summer festival to spark something new.

“My hope is that a discontinuation of a popular local event will be an impetus that's maybe needed for the city to increase arts funding,” Amoni explained, “for local organizations to look at local arts funding, and really see how arts affect and drives the community.”