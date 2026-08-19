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Derek Bayne of Rockford News First previews the upcoming high school football season

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published August 19, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
WNIJ previews the Stateline's upcoming high school football season with Derek Bayne of Rockford News First.
Matt Brown
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Pixabay
WNIJ previews the Stateline's upcoming high school football season with Derek Bayne of Rockford News First.

Friday night kicks off the high school football season for much of the Stateline area.

So, who better to call on to preview the 2026 season than news and sports anchor Derek Bayne of Rockford News First.

Bayne and I discuss some of the teams to watch in the region, such as Byron and Guilford, and teams who may not be on people’s radar that could have surprising seasons, such as Oregon.

Listen to Derek Bayne’s full preview of the 2026 Stateline high school football season in the link above.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier