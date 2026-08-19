Derek Bayne of Rockford News First previews the upcoming high school football season

Friday night kicks off the high school football season for much of the Stateline area.

So, who better to call on to preview the 2026 season than news and sports anchor Derek Bayne of Rockford News First.

Bayne and I discuss some of the teams to watch in the region, such as Byron and Guilford, and teams who may not be on people’s radar that could have surprising seasons, such as Oregon.

Listen to Derek Bayne’s full preview of the 2026 Stateline high school football season in the link above.